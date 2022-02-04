Left Menu

Congress' Ajay Rai says post UP polls, Modi -Yogi will be 'buried in salt'

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress leader Ajay Rai from Varanasi stirred controversy saying that after the results, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ''will be buried in salt".

Congress leader Ajay Rai from Varanasi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress leader Ajay Rai from Varanasi stirred controversy saying that after the results, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ''will be buried in salt". Indicating that the BJP government is set to lose the elections, he said, "Post results, the leaders, including Modi and Yogi will be buried in the same salt (which the government claims to be giving)."

These comments came in a video that went viral, where Rai, referred to the UP government's scheme to provide salt and cooking oil along with free grains. Following this, the BJP unit has reportedly lodged a complaint with the Election Officer against Rai.

Later, issuing a clarification, Rai said that his statement is being presented in a distorted way. It is worth noticing Rai that has contested the Lok Sabha elections against the Prime Minister for the Varanasi seat twice.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly election for the 403 assembly seats would be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

