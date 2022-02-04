Left Menu

After attack on his convoy, Asaduddin Owaisi gets Z category security

Following the attack on Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, the Central Government has reviewed the security of the AIMIM chief and provided him with Z security of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with immediate effect, said sources on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 12:19 IST
After attack on his convoy, Asaduddin Owaisi gets Z category security
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the attack on Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, the Central Government has reviewed the security of the AIMIM chief and provided him with Z security of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with immediate effect, said sources on Friday. Two men have been arrested allegedly for firing at the AIMIM president's convoy when he was leaving Meerut's Kithoudh area for Delhi after poll campaigning, police informed said.

According to sources, Owaisi will raise the issue of a security breach and attack on his convoy in Parliament on Friday, said sources. Owaisi will meet Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to discuss the issue.

Meanwhile, Akbaruddin Owaisi, brother of Asaduddin, also reached Delhi late Thursday night. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Meerut for campaigning on Thursday.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly election for the 403 assembly seats would be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
3
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States
4
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022