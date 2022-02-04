Left Menu

Adityanath established rule of law in Uttar Pradesh: Shah

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 04-02-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 12:46 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying he has freed Uttar Pradesh of mafias by establishing rule of law in the true sense after 25 years.

The opposition alliance, he said, had lost to the BJP in Uttar Pradesh previously and would be defeated again.

Shah was addressing an election meeting ahead of nomination filing by Adityanath from the Gorakhpur Urban assembly seat.

The union minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking special care of development particularly of the Purvanchal region.

Besides Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, chiefs of BJP allies -- Apna Dal and NISHAD party -- were present on the occasion. Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in seven phases beginning February 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

