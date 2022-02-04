Adityanath files nomination from Gorakhpur Urban seat

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday filed nomination from the Gorakhpur Urban assembly seat in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

After a rally, Shah and Adityanath went to the collectorate office for submission of papers for the election.

Adityanath is fighting the assembly election for the first time. He had represented the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat for five times in the past.

Gorakhpur Urban seat will go to vote in the sixth phase on March 3.

