Malaysia's Mahathir allowed home but still receiving hospital treatment - office
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, 96, continues to undergo treatment at the National Heart Institute but has been allowed to go to his home, his office said on Friday.
Mahathir has been permitted to go home and return to the hospital for physiotherapy and further treatment and has been advised not to receive visitors, his office said in a statement.
