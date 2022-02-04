Left Menu

Jumla for India, jobs for China: Rahul Gandhi targets govt on 'Make in India'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted the Modi government over the issue of jobs, charging that Make in India is turning into Buy from China.He alleged that the imports from China are at an all-time high under the Modi government as it has destroyed the medium and small industries and unorganised sector that creates jobs.JUMLA for India, JOBS for China

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 14:15 IST
Jumla for India, jobs for China: Rahul Gandhi targets govt on 'Make in India'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted the Modi government over the issue of jobs, charging that 'Make in India' is turning into 'Buy from China'.

He alleged that the imports from China are at an all-time high under the Modi government as it has ''destroyed'' the medium and small industries and unorganised sector that creates jobs.

''JUMLA for India, JOBS for China! Modi Government has destroyed the Unorganised Sector and MSMEs that create the most jobs. Result: 'Make In India' is now 'Buy from China','' he said on Twitter.

The former Congress chief also shared a 1.30 minute video where it is alleged that the Modi government promised 'Make in India', yet it only ''buys from China'' and there has been a record 46 percent increase in imports from China in 2021, which is the highest ever.

In the short video, he also shared excerpts of his speech in Parliament on the issue, where he attacked the government on China.

Gandhi and his Congress party have been critical of the government's response and handling of the border dispute with China and have been demanding strong action on the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
3
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022