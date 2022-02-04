Left Menu

Germany's Scholz, U.S. President to discuss Ukraine-Russia, China next week

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, China and the Group of Seven when they meet in Washington D.C. next week, a German government official said on Friday. The official said Scholz would be in Kyiv and Moscow the week after next.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, China and the Group of Seven when they meet in Washington D.C. next week, a German government official said on Friday. Germany and the United States are in close consultation over developing a possible sanctions list against Russia if it invades Ukraine, and there is also close coordination with France on the issue, the official said.

Scholz is due to meet Biden in Washington D.C. on Monday. The official said Scholz would be in Kyiv and Moscow the week after next. On Thursday, Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported that Scholz is expected to be in Moscow on Feb. 15 and in Kiev the day before.

