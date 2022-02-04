Assembly elections: UP CM Adityanath files nomination from Gorakhpur

Accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday filed his nomination papers as a BJP candidate from Gorakhpur Urban constituency for the state assembly elections. Earlier addressing, a rally in Gorakhpur ahead of filing nomination the BJP chief ministerial candidate said that Uttar Pradesh has progressed by leaps and bounds in five years.

"Uttar Pradesh progressed by leaps and bounds in five years. Every class of society benefited from the government's policies. No one can raise a finger at the double-engine government," said Yogi. "BJP won with a three-fourth majority in the last assembly elections. In the 2019 General elections, BJP convincingly defeated the Mahagathbandhan," he said.

He further counted out the achievements of the BJP government and said that it made Ram Mandir a reality. "BJP scrapped Article 370 and made Ram Mandir a reality," he added.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath will lead the BJP to 300 plus seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Earlier in the day, Adityanath offered prayers at Gorakhnath temple, ahead of filing nomination for the state Assembly election.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

