Left Menu

Opposition spreads rumours against Covid vaccines, people ignored them: PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 14:45 IST
Opposition spreads rumours against Covid vaccines, people ignored them: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused rival parties of spreading ''rumours'' against Covid vaccines and thanked people for ignoring them and taking the jabs.

Addressing his second virtual rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Modi said the state witnessed benefits of the ''double engine'' government in administering Covid jabs.

The prime minister said the Union Budget is going to economically benefit farmers and other sections of the society in UP.

He lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for establishing the rule of law in the state by ending the terror of criminals and mafias.

The virtual rally covered five districts comprising 23 assembly seats of UP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
3
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022