Opposition spreads rumours against Covid vaccines, people ignored them: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused rival parties of spreading ''rumours'' against Covid vaccines and thanked people for ignoring them and taking the jabs.
Addressing his second virtual rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Modi said the state witnessed benefits of the ''double engine'' government in administering Covid jabs.
The prime minister said the Union Budget is going to economically benefit farmers and other sections of the society in UP.
He lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for establishing the rule of law in the state by ending the terror of criminals and mafias.
The virtual rally covered five districts comprising 23 assembly seats of UP.
