'Channi did wonders within 111 days,' Kejriwal after ED arrests Channi's nephew

Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday took a jibe at Punjab Congress hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Bhupinder Singh Honey, the nephew of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, in a money laundering case. "Channi managed to do wonders within 111 days. People take 4 to 5 years to indulge in such corruption. It is unfortunate. People are watching and Punjab deserves an honest government," Kejriwal said here today.

With Congress witnessing an exodus of leaders in the middle of the election season Kejriwal who is on a Goa visit dodged a question on the prospects of the AAP forging an alliance with Congress. Addressing reporters, Kejriwal said, "We will think about it if Congress MLAs remain in the party...they all will go to BJP within 24 hours."

Ahead of the upcoming Goa Assembly elections, Kejriwal promised a bunch of incentives for people of the Scheduled Tribe community if voted to power. "If our government is formed here, we will provide a tribal sub-plan budget to be spent on tribals, fill 3000 vacant posts, implement Forest Rights Act, give 12.5 per cent reservation in Assembly, provide free healthcare, provide free education, Rs 1000 per month for every woman and Rs 3000 per month until employment," he said.

Goa Assembly polls will be held on February 14. The result will be declared on March 10. (ANI)

