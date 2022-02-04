Left Menu

Putin, Xi discuss shifting currency trade away from dollar - Kremlin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-02-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 15:39 IST
Putin, Xi discuss shifting currency trade away from dollar - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian and Chinese presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping discussed the need to broaden trade in national currencies because of unpredictability surrounding the use of the dollar, the Kremlin said on Friday.

President Joe Biden has said Russian companies could be cut off from the ability to trade in dollars as part of sanctions if Russia invaded Ukraine.

The Kremlin said Putin and Xi held warm and substantive talks in Beijing and described the relationship as an advanced partnership with a special character.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
3
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022