Olympics -Xi says China, Russia to support each other defending core interests
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-02-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 16:03 IST
- Country:
- China
Chinese President Xi Jinping said China and Russia would "resolutely" support each other in defending core interests and would deepen strategic coordination, state media reported on Friday after he met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
Xi also said Chinese-Russian strategic cooperation was "unshakable, past, present and future", speaking after the meeting ahead of the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics.
