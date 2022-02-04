Olympics -Xi says China, Russia to support each other defending core interests

Chinese President Xi Jinping said China and Russia would "resolutely" support each other in defending core interests and would deepen strategic coordination, state media reported on Friday after he met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Xi also said Chinese-Russian strategic cooperation was "unshakable, past, present and future", speaking after the meeting ahead of the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

