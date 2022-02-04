NATO chief Stoltenberg named Norway central bank chief despite opposition

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will become Norway's new central bank chief, the government said on Friday, despite opposition worries that the appointment of the former prime minister could weaken Norges Bank's independence.

While the job is open from March 1, Stoltenberg has said he would first serve out his term at NATO, which runs until the end of September 2022. Ida Wolden Bache, deputy chief of the central bank and Stoltenberg's main rival for the job, will be the acting governor until Stoltenberg takes over, the government said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)