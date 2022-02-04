Germany's Scholz to travel to Kyiv Feb. 14, Moscow Feb. 15
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-02-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 16:29 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Kyiv on Feb. 14 and on Feb. 15 will go to Moscow, where he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, a German government spokesperson said on Friday.
Germany was also talking to Paris and Warsaw about organising a meeting with French and Polish leaders in Berlin, the spokesperson added.
