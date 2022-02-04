Germany's Scholz to travel to Kyiv Feb. 14, Moscow Feb. 15

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Kyiv on Feb. 14 and on Feb. 15 will go to Moscow, where he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, a German government spokesperson said on Friday.

Germany was also talking to Paris and Warsaw about organising a meeting with French and Polish leaders in Berlin, the spokesperson added.

