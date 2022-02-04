Pune building collapse: Ajit Pawar announces ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to families of deceased

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives after an under-construction building collapsed in Pune. "We will give an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased who lost their lives after an under-construction building collapsed in Pune last night," Pawar said.

Pawar said that he has ordered an investigation into the incident. "I have also ordered the administration to investigate the incident," he said.

The structure of an under-construction building in Pune collapsed late at night on Thursday leading to the death of five labourers and injuries to several others, said local police. "Ten labourers who were working underneath a structure of iron rods got trapped after the structure suddenly collapsed on them," said Sunil Gilbile, Chief Fire Officer.The primary investigation suggests that the incident happened due to a lack of precautionary measures at the site.

"Five people have died on spot, two are critically injured while three have suffered minor injuries. The primary report suggests that precautionary measures are not in place at this site," said Rohidas Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pune Police. Earlier in the day, Pune Police registered FIR against a contractor and detained three people in connection with the death of five labourers following the collapse of a steel structure at a construction site last night, Commissioner Amitabh Gupta informed. (ANI)

