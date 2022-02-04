Left Menu

22nd Law panel will have very little time to examine common code if matter referred to it

In view of the importance of the subject matter and sensitivity involved and it requiring in-depth study of the provisions of various personal laws governing different communities, a proposal to examine issues relating to uniform civil code and to make recommendations has been forwarded to the 21st Law Commission of India, he said.However, the term of the 21st Law Commission ended on August 31, 2018.

The 22nd Law Commission will get very little time to delve into the sensitive subject of a uniform civil code for the country if the government decides to seek its recommendation on the issue.

The Law Commission is constituted for three years and the 22nd Law Commission was notified on February 24, 2020 but key vacancies in the panel, including that of the chairperson, are to be filled up, sources in the government said.

BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey had raised the issue of the importance of having a uniform civil code in a Zero Hour reference in December last year.

Responding to the issue, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju wrote to Dubey in January, saying Article 44 of the Constitution provides that State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India. ''In view of the importance of the subject matter and sensitivity involved and it requiring in-depth study of the provisions of various personal laws governing different communities, a proposal to examine issues relating to uniform civil code and to make recommendations has been forwarded to the 21st Law Commission of India,'' he said.

However, the term of the 21st Law Commission ended on August 31, 2018. ''The matter may taken up by the 22nd Law Commission of India,'' Rijiju said.

In June 2016, the Union law ministry had asked the 21st law panel to examine matters in relation to uniform civil code.

After detailed research and a number of consultations held over the course of two years, the Commission had issued a consultation paper on reform of family laws in India.

The law panel advises the government on complex legal issues.

Uniform civil code has been a part of the BJP's successive election manifestos.

