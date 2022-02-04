Left Menu

A day after an attack on the convoy of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Uttar Pradesh, the Lok Sabha MP on Friday said he will talk to Speaker Om Birla over the matter.

Updated: 04-02-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 16:44 IST
Owaisi to meet Om Birla over attack on his convoy in UP
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A day after an attack on the convoy of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Uttar Pradesh, the Lok Sabha MP on Friday said he will talk to Speaker Om Birla over the matter. "Speaker called me yesterday and asked about my well-being. He said that he was informed by police that two people were apprehended. He said he sought a report on the incident. I will talk to Speaker today," Owaisi told ANI.

Meanwhile, the central government has reviewed the security of the AIMIM chief and provided him with Z security of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with immediate effect, said sources on Friday. Two men have been arrested allegedly for firing at the convoy of Asaduddin Owaisi when he was leaving Meerut's Kithoudh area for Delhi after poll campaigning, informed Uttar Pradesh Police.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Meerut for campaigning on Thursday. The Uttar Pradesh assembly election for the 403 assembly seats would be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

