Left Menu

Stoltenberg to become Norway's next central bank governor

He had previously said if he got the central bank governor position, he wouldnt be able to start before leaving his NATO job on October 1.He became NATO secretary-general in 2014.

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 04-02-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 17:09 IST
Stoltenberg to become Norway's next central bank governor
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Denmark

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will become Norway's next central bank governor, officials said Friday.

Stoltenberg's tenure at NATO ends later this year. Norway's government announced his appointment at the central bank in a statement and said it hopes he can start in his new role around December 1.

The current governor of Norges Bank, 70-year-old Øystein Olsen, is retiring this year after holding the position since January 1, 2011, for two terms.

Stoltenberg, 62, was Norway's finance minister from 1996 to 2000, and prime minister from 2000 to 2001 and again from 2005 until 2013. He had previously said if he got the central bank governor position, he wouldn't be able to start before leaving his NATO job on October 1.

He became NATO secretary-general in 2014. After a successful first term, his mandate at the trans-Atlantic alliance was extended.

Stoltenberg has been praised for steering NATO through a difficult period under the Trump administration when the U.S. threatened not to come to the aid of member countries that weren't spending enough on defense.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022