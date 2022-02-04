Left Menu

Has PM Johnson lost control? "No," says his spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-02-2022
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not lost control of his Downing Street operation, his spokesman said on Friday, adding that three of the aides who resigned on Thursday did so by mutual consent.

The spokesman said Johnson addressed his staff earlier on Friday, thanking those who were leaving, acknowledging that a period of change was challenging but telling them that change was also good.

