Left Menu

UP Assembly Polls: Akhilesh Yadav, Jayant Chaudhary booked for violating COVID-19 norms during election campaigning

Uttar Pradesh police has filed an FIR against Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary, and about 400 others for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms during an election campaigning in Dadri on Thursday ahead of Assembly polls.

ANI | Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-02-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 17:43 IST
UP Assembly Polls: Akhilesh Yadav, Jayant Chaudhary booked for violating COVID-19 norms during election campaigning
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh police has filed an FIR against Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary, and about 400 others for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms during an election campaigning in Dadri on Thursday ahead of Assembly polls. The case has also been filed against SP's Dadri candidate Rajkumar Bhati, SP's Gautam Buddh Nagar chief Indra Pradhan among others.

"A case filed against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, SP's Dadri candidate Rajkumar Bhati, SP's Gautam Buddh Nagar chief Indra Pradhan, and 300-400 others, for violating COVID-19 and Election Commission of India's (ECI) guidelines during a campaign in Dadri on February 3," Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The SP and RLD are contesting the Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh in an alliance against the ruling BJP and other parties. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has prohibited political parties from taking out political rallies and roadshows till February 11 in light of the COVID-19 situation.

Five states will go into polls in February including Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Manipur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022