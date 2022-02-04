Left Menu

Amit Shah to give detailed reply in Parliament on firing on Owaisi's convoy in UP on Feb 7

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will give a detailed reply on February 7 in Parliament on the incident of firing on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP Asaduddin Owaisi's car in Uttar Pradesh while he was leaving Meerut's Kithoudh area for Delhi on Thursday evening.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 17:56 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will give a detailed reply on February 7 in Parliament on the incident of firing on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP Asaduddin Owaisi's car in Uttar Pradesh while he was leaving Meerut's Kithoudh area for Delhi on Thursday evening. Following the attack on Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, the Central Government has reviewed the security of the AIMIM chief and provided him with Z security of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with immediate effect, said sources on Friday.

Owaisi raised the issue of the attack on his convoy on Friday and said that he does not want the Z security and demanded from the government to charge the shooters with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. "I don't fear death. I don't want Z category security, I reject it; make me an 'A' category citizen. I'll not remain silent. Please do justice...charge them (shooters) with UAPA...appeal govt to end hate, radicalization," he said in the Parliament.

Owaisi was in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Meerut for campaigning on Thursday. (ANI)

