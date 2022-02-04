'Fake Samajwadis' out to corner benefits for farmers, poor: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the SP of fielding anti-social elements in the assembly polls and said the "fake Samajwadis" will corner the benefits given by the Centre to farmers and the poor if they come to power.

Addressing a virtual rally directed at western UP constituencies, he urged people to keep "history-sheeters" out, and instead create a "new history".

Modi focused on law and order and the government measures to help farmers at the virtual "Jan Chaupal", also elaborating on the Union Budget recently tabled in Parliament.

The PM asked people to come out in large numbers on polling day, and to "vote before you eat.'' "Pehle matdaan, phir jalpaan," he said in Hindi, at his second virtual rally for UP in recent days. Polling in the first phase is on February 10.

The virtual rally targeted voters in 23 constituencies in Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur, Aligarh and Noida districts.

He said the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has dealt strongly with criminals and the mafias and if a government favourable to them comes to power, they would extract "revenge" from the people.

Modi highlighted the ''double benefits'' of the "double-engine government" over the last five years, referring to the BJP government both in the state and at the Centre during this period.

''Till five years ago, these 'mafiawadis' did not allow the benefits of the Central schemes to reach the poor, Dalits and the backwards. Since they did not have a say in the Centre's schemes and could not commit corruption, they used to put brakes on them,'' Modi said.

''The opposition party is giving tickets to anti-social elements on the basis of which one of them can understand their future intentions. Hence, I request you to vote in large numbers," he said.

"No matter how cold it may be, remember first you have to cast your vote and then have your breakfast,'' Modi added.

The prime minister claimed that the previous government had given a free hand to rioters and criminals, harming "daughters and sisters".

''The BJP declares that the rule of criminals (dabang) and rioters will not come back to UP. In the past five years, in order to establish the rule of law, almost 1.5 lakh people were inducted in the police.'' He said the "fake Samajwadis" are keen to return to their previous incarnations – "from ration mafias to commission mafias, from contract mafias to mining mafias".

He suggested that the middle-class people will also suffer if criminals – allegedly favoured by the opposition SP – target them to help real-estate mafias.

"Who knows this better than the people of Noida and Ghaziabad?" he said. Modi said there are around 5,500 registered start-ups in UP now and a number of them are led by women, and referred to the MUDRA scheme which provides loan for such initiatives.

''He claimed that if the opposition parties come to power again, the facility of free medical treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh per poor family every year will be withdrawn.

"The fake Samajwadis will gobble up the scholarship which is given to the children of poor, Dalits and backward people. They will put a lock on all the welfare schemes meant for the poor, like they had put locks on sugar mills.'' He said given the chance, the "fake Samajwadis" will also stop the thousands of crores that farmers get as help from the Centre.

"The fake Samajwadis will also stop the money of the MSP (minimum support price) which comes into the account of farmers," he said.

''The free ration that you got in the pandemic period will also be snatched by these `naqli Samajwadis','' he added.

The prime minister claimed that the BJP government in the state had set right the wrongs of the past, and urged people to remain vigilant.

Modi accused rival parties of spreading ''rumours'' against Covid vaccines and thanked people for ignoring them and taking the jabs.

He also highlighted points in the recently presented Union Budget, referring to benefits for marginal farmers and others in UP.

