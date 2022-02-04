US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. judge to consider Oath Keepers founder's bid to await trial in Texas; Sarah Palin, New York Times clash at trial testing defamation protection for media and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. judge to consider Oath Keepers founder's bid to await trial in Texas

The detained founder of the right-wing Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, obtained a court order on Thursday that bolsters his effort to remain in a Texas jail while he awaits trial on charges of seditious conspiracy for his role in last year's U.S. Capitol attack. Rhodes has argued that if he must be detained while awaiting trial, he should remain in his current location - the Fannin County Jail in Bonham, Texas - where he says he can more easily meet with his Texas-based defense lawyers.

Sarah Palin, New York Times clash at trial testing defamation protection for media

Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican U.S. vice presidential candidate, went to trial against the New York Times on Thursday, in a highly anticipated defamation case that could test long-standing protections for American news media. Palin, 57, is suing over a 2017 editorial that incorrectly linked her political rhetoric to a 2011 Arizona mass shooting that left six dead and U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords seriously wounded, and which the newspaper later corrected.

U.S. employment growth likely slowed in January amid Omicron surge, job losses possible

U.S. job growth likely slowed sharply in January as COVID-19 infections lashed the nation, disrupting activity at high-contact business, a temporary setback to the labor market recovery that was already reversing at the end of the month. There is even a strong possibility that the economy lost jobs last month as lower-paid hourly workers in industries like healthcare as well as leisure and hospitality, who typically do not have paid sick leave, bore the brunt of the winter wave, driven by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Minneapolis police releases video of SWAT team shooting dead armed Black man

A 22-year-old armed Black man was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police SWAT team during a raid on his apartment on Wednesday, video recorded by a police body camera showed. The Minneapolis Police Department released the video and a still image on Thursday showing the man, Amir Locke, held a gun in his hand as he twisted round beneath a blanket after being roused by police, with several armed officers looming over the sofa where he lay.

Georgia Republicans' move to redraw local voting maps raises cries of power grabs

Republican state lawmakers in Georgia are pushing legislation to redraw electoral maps in three counties in a move that would effectively override local officials who have traditionally wielded that power in what has become a battleground state. Democrats and voting rights activists say the moves are norm-busting power grabs for county commissioner seats that could significantly impact governance in areas with large minority populations. Republicans say they need to protect their constituents amid a period of intense demographic change.

Biden extends, but modifies, Trump-era solar tariffs, says official

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday extended Trump-era tariffs on imported solar energy equipment by four years but in a major concession to the renewable energy industry excluded a panel technology that dominates the market for big projects. The four-year extension includes an exemption for bifacial panels and also raised the import quota on solar cells to 5 gigawatts, up from 2.5 gigawatts

One of Ahmaud Arbery's killers due in U.S. court for hate-crime plea hearing

One of three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man chased down and shot while jogging, was due back in court on Friday after a U.S. district judge rejected his plea bargain on federal hate-crimes charges as overly preferential. Travis McMichael, 36, had reached a deal with federal prosecutors to plead guilty on condition that his 30-year sentence for civil rights offenses be served in a federal prison before he was handed back to the state of Georgia to serve out his life term for murder.

Texas man to face charges of threatening to kill Georgia election and government officials

A Texas man accused by U.S. federal prosecutors of threatening to kill election and government officials during a wave of violent rhetoric by believers in former President Donald Trump's false claim of voter fraud is due in court on Friday. Chad Christopher Stark, 54, of Leander, Texas, is accused of posting a Jan. 5. 2021 message on Craigslist that read in part: "Georgia Patriots it's time to kill ... It's time for us to take back our state from these Lawless treasonous traitors."

Winter storm wreaks havoc on central, Northeast U.S.

A massive winter storm swept across the central and Northeast United States on Thursday where it was delivering heavy snow and ice, making travel treacherous if not impossible, knocking out power to thousands and closing schools in several states. Winter and ice storm warnings remained in effect for a wide swathe of the United States that reached from Texas up through the Midwest and into New England until Friday morning, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Biden to sign executive order boosting rights of 200,000 construction workers

U.S. President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Friday requiring "project labor agreements" in federal construction projects over $35 million, a potential boost to workers and unions that negotiate these deals, and a shift the administration says will speed up building times. The order will apply to $262 billion in federal construction contracting and impact nearly 200,000 workers, the White House said late on Thursday, confirming news first reported by Reuters.

