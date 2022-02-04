Left Menu

Issues related to J-K raised by Rahul Gandhi in Parliament demand serious debate: Mehbooba

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said the issues related to Jammu and Kashmir raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Parliament during the ongoing Budget session demand a serious debate.The former chief minister while lauding the Congress leaders speech said he had walked the talk by putting into perspective the constitutional values of India.Speaking truth to power in todays India is dangerous.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said the issues related to Jammu and Kashmir raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Parliament during the ongoing Budget session demand a serious debate.

The former chief minister while lauding the Congress leader's speech said he had walked the talk by putting into perspective the constitutional values of India.

''Speaking truth to power in today's India is dangerous. Rahul Gandhi walked the talk by putting into perspective constitutional values that define India. His misgivings about GOIs strategic blunders in J&K that led to external challenges demand a serious debate & corrective measures,'' Mehbooba tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

