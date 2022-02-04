Left Menu

TMC releases candidate list for Feb 27 civic polls

The ruling TMC in West Bengal released on Friday its list of candidates for elections to 108 municipalities, and asserted that those not given nomination should not voice their displeasure in an unseemly manner and work in the interest of the party.TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee, while releasing the list, told media persons that no sitting MLA has been fielded as candidate for the February 27 polls.He noted that the list contains names of incumbent councillors as well as debutants -- many of them women and youth.We know that the ones who did not get a nomination may feel upset.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-02-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 19:09 IST
The ruling TMC in West Bengal released on Friday its list of candidates for elections to 108 municipalities, and asserted that those not given nomination should not voice their displeasure in an ''unseemly manner'' and work in the interest of the party.

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee, while releasing the list, told media persons that no sitting MLA has been fielded as candidate for the February 27 polls.

He noted that the list contains names of incumbent councillors as well as debutants -- many of them women and youth.

''We know that the ones who did not get a nomination may feel upset. But we are hoping that none will voice displeasure in an unseemly manner. That won't be tolerated. All of us should work for the party, campaign for the party. The TMC will win with overwhelming majority in every municipality,'' he stated.

Chatterjee also said that going by its principle, the party has tried to ensure that no more than one member of a family is given nomination in a particular municipality.

He pointed out that TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee has gone through the list before release.

