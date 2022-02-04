Left Menu

PM pays tributes to Bhimsen Joshi on 100th birth anniversary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 19:27 IST
Paying tributes to Bhimsen Joshi, one of the greatest Indian classical vocalists on his 100th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he brought the nation closer through his renditions.

For his exceptional contributions, Joshi was given Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, in 2008.

''On his 100th birth anniversary, remembering the versatile Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Ji. Through his works, he made landmark contributions towards popularising Indian music and culture. He also brought our nation closer through his renditions,'' Modi tweeted.

Joshi passed away on January 24, 2011.

