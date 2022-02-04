Left Menu

SP synonymous with 'hooliganism', says BJP chief Nadda

PTI | Jalaun | Updated: 04-02-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 19:34 IST
SP synonymous with 'hooliganism', says BJP chief Nadda
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda on Friday said the Samajwadi Party was synonymous with ''hooliganism'', while Uttar Pradesh under his party's rule is writing a new story of peace and development.

Launching a blistering attack at the SP, he said during its rule, Uttar Pradesh saw ''mafia raj'' and ''kidnapping became an industry, whereas in the Yogi Adityanath rule all sorts of crimes have seen a decline.'' ''Wherever there is SP, there is goondagardi (hooliganism),'' he said addressing a poll meeting in Jalaun district.

Nadda said the BJP workers go to people with pride to say that whatever was promised have been delivered during the party government.

''The BJP men are seeking support from people on the basis of party report card in the five year of its rule While other parties vaguely say they would do this work or that,'' he said.

Asking the gathering had the SP and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ever listed the work they did during their time?, Nadda mockingly said if they have to speak on it they would say ''we captured somebody's land or house.'' Highlighting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's efforts to end the problem of water in parched Bundelkhand, the BJP president said approval has been granted to Ken-Betwa project in the Union Budget at a cost of Rs 44,605 crore.

Out of this Rs 1,400 crore would be spent in the fiscal 2022-23 to provide irrigation facilities to 8.8 lakh hectare land, he said.

Nadda said five year before mother-sisters were afraid to venture out of their homes, common people faced difficulties in living. ''But, today the same Uttar Pradesh is writing a new story of peace and development''.

To buttress his point, Nadda, who had earlier served as Union Health minister, said Uttar Pradesh had only 15 medical colleges in 2014, whereas the state today has the largest number of medical colleges at 58.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022