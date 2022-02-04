Samajwadi Party protected mafias, terrorism; tried to withdraw case against 2007 Gorakhpur blast accused: Nadda

Citing the Gol Ghar bomb blast in Gorakhpur in 2007, BJP National President JP Nadda on Friday launched a staunch attack at the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and said that "SP extended protection to mafias and terrorism", adding that Yadav tried to withdraw the case against the Gorakhpur blast accused when he was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday put serious allegations against former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav citing the Gol Ghar bomb blast in Gorakhpur in 2007 and said that he gave protection to terrorism during his tenure in the office.

Addressing a public meeting here, Nadda said, "During its tenure, Samajwadi Party gave protection to Mafia and terrorism. There was a bomb blast in Gorakhpur at Gol Ghar on May 22, 2007. The blast was executed by Pakistan-sponsored terror organisation Indian Mujahidin and a Bangladesh terror organisation. UP Police could not catch them, NIA caught them. Two accused were arrested. One was Tariq Kasim from Azamgarh and the other Khalid Mujahid was from Jaunpur. Akhilesh Yadav tried to withdraw the case as a Chief Minister against the blast accused. He had said that he is withdrawing the case to maintain communal harmony. Allahabad High Court refused to withdraw the case." Launching a scathing attack on Yadav, he said that his government was a "kidnapping industry".

"Akhilesh government was a kidnapping industry. Akhilesh government was a government of goons and Mafia. Women were not safe here at that time, whereas now they are completely safe," he said. Lauding Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's rule in the state, Nadda said that there has not been a single riot in the last five years and the state has clinched number one spot on various projects.

"There were 300 riots during his rule. There has not been a single incident of riots in the Yogi rule. All the rioters are either in jail or out of Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh is standing on number two spot in the country in terms of economy. On 44 projects, the state is clinched the number one spot in the country. In terms of industry, Uttar Pradesh has attracted the most number of investments. Metro has begun in many places of the state and the work is underway in five new places," he said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

