Oppn demands answers from Cong after ED arrests CM's nephew, Cong says BJP helping 'B' team AAP

Hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested the nephew of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in a money laundering case, rival parties launched an attack on the Congress government saying it cannot escape answerability.

Bhupinder Singh alias Honey was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case linked to alleged illegal sand mining late Thursday night after several hours of questioning at the agency's office in Jalandhar.

Honey is the son of Channi's sister-in-law.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Friday referred to the huge sums of cash seized from the premises linked to Channi's nephew and alleged that Honey had swindled the money during the 111 days of the Channi government.

If one relative of Channi accumulated so much ill-gotten wealth in his 111 days of tenure as the chief minister, imagine how much his other relatives would accumulate in five years, Chadha alleged.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia said he has been maintaining that the money was seized first, then Honey was arrested. How can Channi escape from the issue, he asked.

However, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said one needs to understand chronology of BJP's political gimmick which has started over 15 days before the Punjab polls.

In a series of tweets and later in a video statement, Surjewala, who is in poll-bound Goa, said the BJP was staring at a total rout in Punjab polls and had deployed its 'Election Department' (ED).

Dubbing the AAP BJP's 'B' team, he said with the BJP facing a rout in Punjab polls, they want to favour 'Chota Modi' Kejriwal through the backdoor who had also notified one of the farm laws and had deployed the ED (Enforcement Directorate) to help him.

Surjewala said the people of Punjab have made up their mind to not even allow the BJP and its allies to open their accounts in this election.

The Congress leader said Punjab and Punjabis are being attacked for supporting the farmers' agitation and fake raids and fake arrests are being carried out.

He said the ED raids and arrests are being done in the desperation of defeat.

''No matter how much fraud and conspiracy they indulge in, it cannot stop the Congress's return to power in Punjab as blessings of the people are with the ruling party,'' he said.

Surjewala said Channi's nephew is being entangled in a six-year-old case, while Congress's Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's 33-year-old road rage case is also being talked about now. This attack is not on Channi but on every Punjabi who firmly supported farmers, the Congress leader said.

He said the people of Punjab will neither bow down, nor can they be suppressed, nor will they get scared. The Congress will once again form government and Kejriwal and Modi's joint conspiracy will fail, Surjewala claimed.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Chadha said Channi may have distanced himself from his nephew's alleged misdeeds but he cannot escape answerability.

Claiming that Honey has made some ''startling revelations'' before the ED, Chadha asked, ''Will the chief minister answer how Honey was provided with security, commandos and an escort vehicle?'' He said the people will punish the Congress in the February 20 polls.

Targeting Channi, Chadha said the man who was repeatedly trying to project himself as an ''aam aadmi'' (common man) must explain how his relative was able to own such huge sums of money.

SAD's Majithia said Channi is answerable, and ''the chief minister and his party must tell in what capacity was Honey given the security. The money seized is ill-gotten wealth''.

After the raids last months, ED sources had claimed that the agency recovered over Rs 10 crore in cash and several ''incriminating'' documents, of which Rs 8 crore and most of the papers allegedly belonged to Honey alone.

Honey's arrest comes days before Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is slated to announce the party's chief ministerial candidate in the poll-bound state. Gandhi is expected to make this announcement during his virtual rally in Ludhiana on Sunday and Channi is stated to be the frontrunner.

The ED had filed a criminal case under PMLA last November. The case is based on a 2018 FIR at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar police station that pressed charges under the Indian Penal Code and Mines and Minerals (Regulation of Development) Act, 1957.

