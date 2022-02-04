Left Menu

Congress will emerge as largest party in Goa: Sena leader Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said that Congress will emerge as the single largest party in Goa after the February 14 assembly elections.Rauts own party is contesting the elections in alliance with the NCP.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said that Congress will emerge as the single largest party in Goa after the February 14 assembly elections.

Raut's own party is contesting the elections in alliance with the NCP. The Sena, NCP and Congress share power in Maharashtra.

''The Congress party will emerge as the single largest party in Goa. The (ruling) BJP will not get a decisive lead in these elections,'' he told a Marathi news channel here.

“The ground reality does not favour the BJP or its election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis. It seems chief minister Pramod Sawant would not get elected as well,” the Sena leader claimed.

Notably, Congress had won the highest number of seats in Goa last time, but could not form government as the BJP trumped it by quickly cobbling together a coalition with smaller parties.

Polling for all 40 seats in the coastal state will be held on February 14 while counting is scheduled for March 10.

Raut also took a jibe at the ''secular'' Congress for asking its candidates to take an oath of loyalty in temples.

“Congress calls itself a secular party, then why it is asking its candidates to take an oath in temples that they would remain loyal after elections?'' he asked.

The Rajya Sabha member conceded that the Shiv Sena was not fully prepared this time, but said it will certainly have at least one MLA in Goa Assembly in future.

''Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress are alleged to be B-teams of the BJP. Both parties do not have enough cadre strength. If votes get divided, it could benefit the BJP,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

