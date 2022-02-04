Rajasthan Congress to hold 2-day 'chintan shivir' ahead of budget session

Ahead of the upcoming budget session of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, the ruling Congress will hold a two-day training camp on February 6 and 7 at a hotel here, a party official said on Friday. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken, and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra will be present at the ‘shivir’ to be held at a hotel on Delhi road, he said.

The budget session starts from February 9. The session is being held at a time when the Ashok Gehlot government is on the target of the opposition BJP over the issues of REET paper leak and law and order.

“Discussion about the achievements of the Rajasthan government, execution of election manifesto, organisational works, and upcoming budget session will be held in the camp.

“Strategy will be discussed on how to retain power in 2023 assembly elections and to oust the BJP government from the Center in the 2024-LS elections,” said the Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson.

Congress has 108 MLAs in the 200-member house. Independent and other MLAs supporting the government will also attend the shivir, the spokesperson said. PTI SDA VN VN

