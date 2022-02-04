Left Menu

Poll officials, police unfair in treating our candidates, alleges AIADMK leader

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-02-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 20:03 IST
Coimbatore, Feb 4 (PTI): AIADMK Whip and former minister S P Velumani on Friday alleged that the election officials and police were unfairly treating the AIADMK candidates during the filing of nominations for the forthcoming urban civic elections.

In a petition submitted to the district Collector G S Sameeran, Velumani said the officials were asking the party candidates to attach documents, which were not needed at all by rule.

Besides, they were asked to provide documents on newly opened bank accounts and affidavit that they had not held any prior position in rural local bodies.

Accusing the Police Department of showing partiality and foisting false cases against the party members in the district, Velumani, an MLA, representing Thondamuthur constituency here, urged the Collector to ensure elections were peaceful, fair and democratic.

Seven AIADMK MLAs from the district were present while submitting the petition.

