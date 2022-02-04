Left Menu

UP polls: Adityanath files nomination, declares no pending cases, assets worth Rs 1.54 cr

This includes movable assets only, as in the section for immovable assets, he has marked Not Applicable.According to the document, the chief minister has gold kundal weighing 20 grams, and are worth Rs 49,000 at the time of purchase.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 04-02-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 20:38 IST
UP polls: Adityanath files nomination, declares no pending cases, assets worth Rs 1.54 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who filed his nomination papers from the Gorakhpur Urban assembly constituency on Friday, has declared in his election affidavit that there are no cases pending against him.

The 49-year-old BJP candidate, who is contesting the assembly elections for the first time, has mentioned himself as the son of Avedyanath -- his mentor and guru.

As per the affidavit, he owns a revolver and a rifle worth Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 80,000 respectively.

Adityanath's total assets stands at over Rs 1.54 crore. This includes movable assets only, as in the section for immovable assets, he has marked 'Not Applicable'.

According to the document, the chief minister has gold 'kundal' weighing 20 grams, and are worth Rs 49,000 (at the time of purchase). He also has a Rudraksh mala in gold chain weighing 10 grams worth Rs 20,000, and a mobile phone worth Rs 12,000.

In his educational qualification, Adityanath has mentioned that he did his BSc (Hons) from Bahuguna University, Srinagar, in 1992.

He has marked 'Not Applicable' in all the categories in the liabilities section.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022