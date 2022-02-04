Left Menu

Mafias were running govt in Goa: Sanjay Raut

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 04-02-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 20:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has alleged that mafias were running the BJP government in the poll-bound Goa.

The Sena MP was in the state on Thursday to campaign for the February 14 Assembly polls.

Considering the candidates in places like Panaji and Pernem, ''you will realize that the government was run by mafias,'' Raut told reporters in Vasco.

The BJP has fielded Atanasio Monserratte from Panaji and Pravin Arlekar from Pernem. Monserratte is facing several criminal cases including one for allegedly raping a girl.

The Sena has offered fresh faces in Goa elections who are from among ordinary people, Raut said.

Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray will campaign in Goa on February 11-12, he informed.

