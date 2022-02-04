Will win polls in Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, says Jharkhand Cong in charge

Jharkhand Congress in charge Avinash Pandey on Friday said his party will win the upcoming Assembly polls in Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab but raised concerns over the ruling BJP trying to create instability in elected governments.

Speaking to reporters here, Pandey, who is also chairperson of the Congress' screening committee, said the BJP had used ''money and muscle power'' to form governments in Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Manipur in recent times.

Due to such moves, people lose faith in democracy, which is dangerous, and it can lead to anarchy in the country, he said.

Speaking on the upcoming polls, he said,''We will certainly form the government in Uttarakhand and Punjab. We have fielded good candidates and will win in Goa and Manipur as well. In Uttar Pradesh, we will do much better than last time,'' he said.

The Congress organisation is expanding in UP with sustained campaigns like 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon', he added.

He also decried the move by senior leader and former Jharkhand in charge RPN Singh to leave the Congress and join the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)