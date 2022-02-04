UP Polls: Mayawati slams SP, BJP for their 'anti-Dalit' policies

Bahujan Samaj Party Supremo Mayawati on Friday attacked the SP and the BJP for their "anti-Dalit" policies, saying the former changed names of all the institutions named after Dalit luminaries under its tenure. She said the Samajwadi Party "insulted" Dalit intellectuals and saints.

She alleged that districts, medical colleges, parks and other places and institutions, named after Dalit saints were changed by Mulayam Singh and Ahilesh Yadav under their governments. She also alleged all scholarships and benefits meant for Dalit class were also finished by their government.

The leader warned Dalit leaders who joined the SP that they will be taught a lesson by the people in the coming election. She also criticised the ruling BJP government for its "anti-Dalit" policies.

She urged people to vote and support the BSP to teach these parties a lesson for their ''treatment of Dalit, backwards, and Muslims''.

