ED arrests Punjab CM's nephew in money laundering case; political slugfest erupts in poll-bound state

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Bhupinder Singh alias Honey, nephew of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal sand mining, sparking a political slugfest in the poll-bound state.

ED sources said on Friday that Honey was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) late Thursday night after several hours of questioning at the agency's office in Jalandhar.

The sources claimed Honey was evasive in his replies and was hence taken into custody.

The ED produced Honey before a special PMLA court in Jalandhar which remanded him to five-day custody of the agency. Honey is the son of Channi's sister-in-law.

On January 18, the agency had raided Honey's premises and claimed to have seized about Rs 8 crore cash and ''incriminating'' documents in connection with illegal sand mining in Punjab. Property belonging to a few others were also raided.

The arrest comes days before Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's likely announcement of the party's chief ministerial candidate in Punjab. Gandhi is expected to make the announcement during his virtual rally in Ludhiana on Sunday and Channi is stated to be the front runner. Punjab goes to polls on February 20.

The Congress hit out at the BJP for its ''political gimmicks'' by unleashing the ED against the chief minister and his relatives, alleging the saffron party is taking revenge on the people of the state for extending their support to the farmers agitation.

But opposition parties in Punjab launched an attack on the Congress government, saying it cannot escape answerability.

''BJP's political 'nautanki' (gimmicks) in Punjab has started ahead of assembly elections. BJP's election department known as Enforcement Directorate has come on the field and an onslaught on Punjab and Punjabis has been launched for supporting the farmers agitation,'' Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters.

Surjewala said fake raids and arrests have taken place in Punjab in order to stop the Congress from coming back to power.

''This is not an attack on Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi but on all those Punjabis who extended their support to the farmers, farm labourers and the poor,'' he added.

Senior Congress leader and leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the arrest of Channi's relative is a tactic to intimidate him, as he belongs to the scheduled caste community.

''The BJP cannot tolerate that a person from among the SCs has become a chief minister,'' Kharge alleged, saying it is being done to damage him politically.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate told reporters that it is ''absolutely deplorable'' that every time there is an election and every time a democratically elected government has to be toppled, the Modi government resorts to using government agencies like the Enforcement Directorate.

''The ED should actually be called the 'Election Directorate' quite frankly or the CBI, or the Income Tax to topple these governments, to target people who are otherwise representing the real aspirations of the people of this country,'' she alleged.

Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) leader Raghav Chadha referred to the huge sums of cash seized from the premises linked to Channi's nephew and alleged that Honey had swindled the money during the 111 days of the Channi government.

If one relative of Channi accumulated so much ill-gotten wealth in his 111 days of tenure as the chief minister, imagine how much his other relatives would accumulate in five years, Chadha alleged.

Shiromani Akali Dal(SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia said Channi is answerable and cannot escape from the issue of involvement of his nephew in the money laundering case.

