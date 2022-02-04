Left Menu

NEET-PG Bill: AIADMK asks TN govt to take necessary step to cancel exams

AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said that the DMK government should take necessary action to cancel the NEET examination in the next academic year.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 04-02-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 21:19 IST
NEET-PG Bill: AIADMK asks TN govt to take necessary step to cancel exams
O Panneerselvam, AIADMK leader (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said that the DMK government should take necessary action to cancel the NEET examination in the next academic year. All the political parties, including the DMK, have condemned the returning of a Bill seeking to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET by Governor RN Ravi.

In a press release, the AIADMK chief coordinator said, "Before the election, MK Stalin had said that if the DMK comes to power, then it will cancel the NEET examination. The opportunity to study medicine will be given on the basis of marks obtained in the general examination." He further said, "If the DMK had withdrawn its support to the then UPA government in 2010 when the NEET was introduced, the problem of NEET would not have arisen today."

"In order to fulfill the election promise, the DMK government should put the necessary pressure on the Central Government and take necessary action to cancel the NEET examination in the coming academic year," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022