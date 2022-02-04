Left Menu

Hyderabad: AIMIM supporters protest over firing on Owaisi's convoy

A large number of people and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen supporters staged a protest here at Charminar condemning the attack on party chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 04-02-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 21:35 IST
Visuals of the protest (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A large number of people and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen supporters staged a protest here at Charminar condemning the attack on party chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Uttar Pradesh. Security was deployed at the protest site.

Two men have been arrested allegedly for firing at the convoy of Owaisi when he was leaving Meerut's Kithoudh area for Delhi after poll campaigning, informed Uttar Pradesh Police. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will give a detailed reply on February 7 in Parliament on the incident of firing on Owaisi's car in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening.

Following the attack, the Central Government has reviewed the security of the AIMIM chief and provided him with Z security of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with immediate effect, said sources on Friday. Owaisi raised the issue of the attack on his convoy on Friday and said that he does not want the Z security and demanded from the government to charge the shooters with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"I don't fear death. I don't want Z category security, I reject it; make me an 'A' category citizen. I'll not remain silent. Please do justice...charge them (shooters) with UAPA...appeal govt to end hate, radicalization," he said in the Parliament. Owaisi was in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Meerut for campaigning on Thursday. (ANI)

