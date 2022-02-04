Left Menu

Private member bills to empower beggars, control population, preserve secularism introduced in LS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 21:37 IST
Private member bills to empower beggars, control population, preserve secularism introduced in LS
  • Country:
  • India

Over 66 private member bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday, including some seeking to empower beggars, preserve secularism, control population and provide for a compulsory donation of surplus food packets by supermarkets.

BJP MP Kirit Solanki introduced a bill to provide rights, welfare and social security to the online platform delivery personnel, while his party colleague Varun Gandhi introduced another bill to provide for a compulsory donation of surplus food packets by supermarkets and the creation of an institutional mechanism for monitoring and implementing the process.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sougata Roy moved a private member bill to ensure preservation of secularism and communal harmony in the country for a peaceful life for all communities irrespective of caste, religion or region, while Congress MP Shashi Tharoor moved a bill to provide for the establishment of an effective system to protect refugees and asylum-seekers by means of an appropriate legal framework to determine claims for asylum.

BJP's Nishikant Dubey introduced a bill to provide for measures to control the country's population. JD(U) MP Alok Kumar Suman moved a bill to empower beggars to lead a life of dignity through skill development by imparting them compulsory vocational training and launching programmes for their rehabilitation and to enable them towards self-sustainable livelihood.

A total of 70 private member bills were introduced for consideration in the Lok Sabha.

Usually, on Fridays, members from various political parties are given an opportunity to introduce bills on subjects on which they think there should be a law. These bills are debated and later withdrawn by the members. However, there have been rare occasions when a private member bill has been passed by the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022