BJP, allies announce 11-point 'Sankalp' document for Punjab polls

Fast track courts for sacrilege incidents, free power up to 300 units, 33 per cent reservation for women in the police force, debt waiver for farmers having up to five acres of land are among many promises made by the BJP and its allies PLC and SAD (Sanyukt) for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls.

The BJP is fighting the assembly polls in alliance with former chief minister Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

An 11-point 'Sankalp' (pledge or commitment) document was released here on Friday as the BJP and its alliance partners seek to form the next government in Punjab after the assembly polls.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, PLC chief Amarinder Singh, SAD (Sanyukt) chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Punjab BJP president Ashwani Kumar Sharma and general secretary Subash Sharma were present on this occasion.

Puri said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will ensure peace, safety and security of Punjab and its people besides all-round development with “sabka sath, sab ka vikas” if it comes to power.

He said the state, unfortunately, had “fared badly” and needed strong and supportive leadership to revive its past and lost glory.

Puri said all the commitments made will be fulfilled in a time-bound manner, within two years of the formation of the government.

He further said each and every word in the 'Sankalp' will be implemented in letter and spirit.

Punjab BJP chief Sharma said there will be “zero tolerance” on the issue of sacrilege incidents and asserted that special task force and fast track courts will be set up for such incidents.

He also promised relief of Rs 5 lakh to each family of the victims of terrorism during the “dark days” of militancy and also announced the setting up of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission for redressing the grievances of the families of the terrorist attack victims.

According to the 11-point 'Sankalp' document, the NDA has promised 300 units of free power for everyone and Rs 3 per unit after consuming more than 300 units, while power for micro, small and medium enterprises will be charged at Rs 4 per unit and at Rs 5 for the rest of the industry.

It also promised farm debt waiver for farmers having up to five acres of land, MSP for fruits, vegetables, pulses and oilseeds, Rs 5,000 crore for crop diversification, guaranteed 150 hours of work for youth every month under ‘Saksham Yuva Yojana’ and Rs 4,000 per month unemployment allowance for unemployed graduates.

For women, it promised 33 per cent reservation in the police force, setting up of women police stations and women courts in all districts, Rs 1,000 per month scholarship from post-matric to post-graduate girls, and raising the Anganwadi worker allowance to Rs 10,000.

It also promised an increase in old-age pension to Rs 3,000 per month, Rs one lakh crore spending in the state in five years, strict implementation of law and a task force in each district to check drug supply, besides making dope tests mandatory for contestants before filing nomination papers.

PLC leader Amarinder Singh promised to double ex-gratia compensation for the families of martyrs from defence forces to Rs 1 crore.

To a question on the arrest of the nephew of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, he said, “Look, investigation is an investigation. If the investigating officer feels that somebody is corrupt or somebody has done something wrong. It is his job to do it. Why are you blaming parties? This is the job of any agency. Be it ED, CBI or anybody it is.” Replying to a question, Puri described his party's previous alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal as a “bad marriage” and said they were happy that the SAD broke the alliance.

To a question on the chief ministerial face of the alliance, Amarinder Singh said, “Let us first fight the elections. We are all very mature and when the time comes, we will sit down.” To a similar question, Puri said it is the parliamentary board of the BJP which takes the call, saying we are a highly disciplined party.

“Let us first fight the elections. When the results come then Captain Sahab, Dhindsa Sahab will speak to the BJP leadership,” he said.

Earlier, Amarinder Singh said peace, security and harmony will be the topmost priority of the NDA if it comes to power in Punjab.

He said Punjab needs investment for progress and development. Until there is peace and harmony, nobody will come forward to invest here.

He flagged the concern about repeated attempts by Pakistan in sending arms and ammunition and drugs using sophisticated technology.

He also gave details of the arms and ammunition recovered during his time as the chief minister of Punjab.

