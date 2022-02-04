Speaker expresses displeasure over member's conduct

A day after Trinamool member Mahua Moitra raised questions on the presiding officer for not granting enough time to speak, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday expressed displeasure over ''inappropriate'' remarks.

Cutting across party lines, members condemned the incident that took place in Lok Sabha on Thursday and assured the Speaker of cooperation in upholding the dignity of the House.

Birla did not name Moitra but urged members not to cast aspersions on the chair as it amounted to disrespect of the House.

''I have taken serious note of certain comments made inside and outside the House. It would be appropriate for any member not to comment on the Chair inside or outside the House or on social media,'' the Speaker said.

He underscored that any member occupying the Chair holds all the constitutional rights and powers of the Speaker.

The Speaker said that there was always an effort to ensure that the House is run impartially and according to the rules and procedures and every member received adequate time to speak in the House.

Moitra had hit out at BJP member Rama Devi, who was in the chair in Lok Sabha on Thursday, for asking her to ''speak with love, not anger'' while participating in the debate on Motion of Thanks on President's Address. In Twitter posts, Moitra had questioned the authority of the Chair to interrupt her while speaking in Lok Sabha. Trinamool leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay said he agreed with the sentiments expressed by the Speaker that the dignity of the House should be upheld. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the members shared excellent relations with the Speaker and assured cooperation in the future.

Shiv Sena member Arvind Sawant said he was shaken at the plight of the Speaker and shared the concerns on the conduct of members voiced by him.

''If we do not respect the Chair, who will respect us,'' Sawant said.

DMK member A Raja said he had high regards for the chair and any inconvenience caused to the chair was not acceptable.

National Conference member Farooq Abdullah said the Speaker was the honour of the House.

''We look to you as the father of the House. If we have done anything wrong, I apologise on behalf of the members,'' Abdullah said.

BSP member Ritesh Pandey, NCP's Supriya Sule and BJD member B Mahtab termed Thursday's incident as ''unfortunate''.

''With new technology like social media, our anxiety to express our anger at times put us in difficulty and that has happened yesterday. It was a very sad day yesterday. It is good that most of us are opening up our minds here,'' Mahtab said.

TRS member Nama Nageshwar Rao, TDP's Jaydeva Galla and RSP member N K Premachandran also expressed their anguish at the turn of events on Thursday.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the entire House was affected by the pain felt by the Speaker.

Tomar said Thursday's incident was unfortunate and urged members to follow the democratic processes and uphold the dignity of the chair.

