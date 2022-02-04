Majority of U.S. House backs China competition bill, voting continues
A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday backed a multibillion bill aimed at increasing American competitiveness with China and boosting U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, despite Republican opposition.
As voting continued, the tally in the Democratic-majority chamber was 222 to 210, almost entirely along party lines.
