No links to be created between Aadhaar, voters list for third parties to access

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 22:08 IST
Third parties and government authorities will have no access to the link between Aadhaar and voter identity cards, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

Responding to a written question on whether there is such a possibility and if there are protocols to approve or reject such access, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, ''No such link will be created.'' To a query on the rationale given by the government for using Aadhaar as a ''legitimate means to authenticate citizenship'' and whether the government has formulated a protocol to authenticate citizenship using Aadhaar, Rijiju said, ''Aadhaar is not the proof of citizenship.'' Parliament had recently passed a bill to link the Aadhaar database with voter rolls to weed out duplicate entries.

