Manish Tewari, Ghulam Nabi Azad left out of Punjab star campaigners list; hints at possible rift within Congress ahead of polls

Prominent G-23 leaders of the Congress Ghulam Nabi Azad and Manish Tewari on Friday did not find space in a list of star campaigners for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections which apparently hinted at a rift within the party's state unit. Also, barring Ambika Soni and Pratap Singh Bajwa from Punjab, many party MPs have not got a place in it. Whereas, the name of former Speaker of Lok Sabha Meira Kumar is included in lieu of the Dalit vote bank. At the same time, the name of Delhi Mahila Congress President Amrita Dhawan is also surprising.

Along with this, four big names of Haryana, Bhupinder Hooda, Randeep Surjewala, Deepender Hooda, and Kumari Selja have been given place. Questions have been raised that, instead of several MPs from Punjab, four leaders from Haryana were included whereas, the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) dispute of Punjab-Haryana is not hidden from anyone. The biggest question is about Manish Tewari, the Hindu face who has won from a seat like Anandpur Sahib, he has been sidelined. There are around 40 per cent Hindus in the State. Earlier, another Hindu face of the party, Sunil Jakhar, had expressed the pain of not being made the Chief Minister despite having the support of 42 MLAs, during change of guard after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down in September last year, claiming that it was because he is a Hindu. However, Jakhar has been given a place in the list of star campaigners for Punjab polls.

Notably, Jakhar later backed Channi stating that he should be given time so that he continues working. "What they decide will be accepted by all. But I'm of opinion that Channi ji has been given the opportunity, he should be given time so that he continues working. People have seen his good work in four months," Jakhar had said.

But it is believed that Manish Tewari and Ghulam Nabi Azad have got a chance to get displeasure with the high command. By the way, an attempt has been made to reduce his displeasure by including Anand Sharma, who came from Himachal, adjoining Punjab, who was annoyed for getting less time in the Rajya Sabha.

By the way, the names of Channi, Sidhu, Jakhar, Pratap Singh Bajwa, former Youth Congress President, and Minister Raja Brar are included from Punjab. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

