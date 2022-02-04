Left Menu

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma calls HC's upholding Act of 2020 to repeal Madrassa Provincialisation landmark judgement

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called the Gauhati High Court's decision of upholding the Assam Repealing Act 2020 a landmark judgment.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 04-02-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 22:30 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called the Gauhati High Court's decision of upholding the Assam Repealing Act 2020 a landmark judgment. Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Sarma said, "Division Bench of Gauhati High Court in a landmark judgment delivered today upheld the Act of 2020 to repeal Madrassa Education Provincialization Acts and also upheld all other notifications to convert 397 provincialized madrassas to general educational institutions."

Gauhati High Court on Friday upheld the constitutional validity of the Assam Repealing Act 2020 to repeal the Madrassa Education Procincialisation Acts. The division bench comprising Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Soumitra Saikia observed that the State-funded Madrassas are minority institutions and were established and administered by the minority is only a claim that carries no foundation and is hence not acceptable.

The Assam government had brought a law that converted all the State-run madrassas into upper primary, high and higher secondary schools. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

