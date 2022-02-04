Left Menu

Govt’s assurance to form committee on MSP after assembly polls yet another ‘trick’, says Cong

The Congress on Friday alleged the fear of losing elections has made the government play yet another trick by announcing that it will form the committee on MSP after the upcoming elections in five states.Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said earlier too, the government used every trick to intimidate and abuse the farmers but when they did not bow down, the black farm laws were withdrawn.They were abused, humiliated, lathicharged, faced bullets, nails were embedded on the ground and roads were dug up but the farmers did not bow down so conspiracies were hatched against them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 22:34 IST
Govt’s assurance to form committee on MSP after assembly polls yet another ‘trick’, says Cong
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Friday alleged the fear of losing elections has made the government play yet another ''trick'' by announcing that it will form the committee on MSP after the upcoming elections in five states.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said earlier too, the government used every trick to “intimidate and abuse” the farmers but when they did not bow down, the “black” farm laws were withdrawn.

“They were abused, humiliated, lathicharged, faced bullets, nails were embedded on the ground and roads were dug up but the farmers did not bow down so conspiracies were hatched against them. Cases were registered (against farmers), they were intimidated them, but after getting tired, the 'black' farm laws were repaled. But, the mind remained polluted, so they betrayed (farmers). Fearing loss in elections, now they have played another trick. #Farmers,'' Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi.

His reaction came after Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar told the Rajya Sabha that the government is committed to forming a panel on Minimum Support Price (MSP) but the Election Commission has said that it can be done after the polls are over.

While announcing the repeal of three farm laws in November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to set up a committee to discuss the farmers' demand for a legal guarantee on MSP.

Replying to a supplementary question during the Question Hour, Tomar said the government had written to the Election Commission in view of assembly elections in five states.

The minister said the matter of forming the committee on MSP is under consideration of the ministry and will be formed after the elections are over.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
2
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: India reports over 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, experts count millions more; Danish COVID tally could be twice as high as registered, blood donor data suggests and more

Health News Roundup: India reports over 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, expert...

 Global
4
Google unveils new line of more secure Chromebook devices for education

Google unveils new line of more secure Chromebook devices for education

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022