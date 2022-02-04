Left Menu

Governor can return Bill if it is against people: Tamilisai

Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor-in-charge of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said a Governor has powers to return a Bill to the Assembly in case the Bill is found to be not good for welfare of the people.

04-02-2022
Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor-in-charge of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said a Governor has powers to return a Bill to the Assembly in case the Bill is found to be not good for welfare of the people. Talking to reporters after worshipping at a temple in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Tamilisai said, ''It is wrong to say the Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has acted against the Constitution when he returned the anti-NEET Bill to the Assembly Speaker. She said there was provision in the Constitution conferring powers on the Governor to return a Bill if it is found to be against the welfare of the people - here, it is particularly students trying for medical seats. Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy was also present when Tamilisai was addressing reporters.

