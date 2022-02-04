Biden has his own relationship with China, White House says
U.S. President Joe Biden has his own relationship with China, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday, when asked about a meeting between Chinese and Russian leaders.
In a briefing with reporters, Psaki added that the U.S. focus is currently on working with partners in case Russia invades Ukraine.
