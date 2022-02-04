Left Menu

India became weak during Congress rule: BJP MP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 23:23 IST
A BJP MP hit out at the Congress in the Lok Sabha on Friday, saying the country became weak when the grand old party was in power.

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the president's address, Tapir Gao of the BJP said the country is in secure hands now because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the saffron party.

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on ''two Indias'', one for the rich and one for the poor, he said in fact, there are three Indias -- Aksai Chin, which was given to China by the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), which was given to Pakistan, and the third one is ''where we are standing'' now.

Gao also alleged that it was during the Congress rule when extremist groups emerged in the northeast and in other states such as Punjab.

On the accusation that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are weakening the country, the MP from Arunachal Pradesh said it is the Congress who should be blamed for it.

''Today, the northeastern states can say with pride that they are linked with India'' because of the development work carried out by the Modi government, he added.

Raising the Centre's proposal to amend the IAS (Cadre) Rules during the Zero Hour, Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress said it would be a violation of the fundamentals of cooperative federalism.

''The Union government must go back on this proposal,'' he said.

